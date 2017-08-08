Lake Wanaka water quality investment positive - Dean

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 18:26

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says a $375,000 investment to improve water quality at Lake Wanaka would be a shot in the arm for the Upper Clutha community.

"Te Kākano Aotearoa Trust has been awarded the funding to develop a community management plan for Lake Wanaka to ensure it is clean and accessible for future generations," Ms Dean says.

"Concerns about Lake Snow, in both Lakes Wanaka and Hawea have been on-going, along with potential links to nutrient run-off and land use change.

"The project, which is a partnership with the Otago Regional and the Queenstown Lakes District Councils, will allow those issues to be explored in more detail.

"The Upper Clutha community cares passionately about Lake Wanaka and is determined to promote its ecological health for the benefit of locals and visitors like.

"This funding will be a huge boost in confidence for the community as it works to preserve this precious waterway for the future.

"The $375,000 in funding is part of $44 million, across 33 projects, announced by Government today to improve water quality in rivers and lakes across the country.

"Lake Wanaka is one of 10 large water bodies, from Northland to Southland, which will benefit from this investment as the Government focusses on improving the swimmability and the health of our waterways.

"The grants are the first tranche of funding from the $100m Freshwater Improvement Fund announced last year."