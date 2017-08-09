Wendy Biddle to stand for Maori Party in Rotorua

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 10:16

Wendy Biddle has been selected to run for the Mâori Party in the Rotorua electorate in this year's General Election.

"We're excited to have Wendy on board our campaign. The work she has and does for our people, including, homeless whânau is to be admired and respected," says Mâori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan.

"There's a saying that when you educate a man, you educate a man but that when you educate a woman, you educate a generation. And if we're to ensure that we eliminate homelessness and poverty in this country, then we need staunch and passionate woman like Wendy."

Wendy is a Te Koutu resident and is married to local broadcaster Kingi Biddle. They have four tamariki and three mokopuna. Wendy is a kôhanga reo office manager and is active in advocating for the communities she works in.

"I want to be the voice for those who feel disempowered by the system," says Mrs Biddle.

"I have witnessed many people struggling and it’s not only the ones that live on the streets. I’ve witnessed elderly and beneficiaries being ignored. Working families struggling to put kai on the table and areas in the health sector that fall short of caring well for their patients because the budget is at the forefront of the decision making," she says.

"The Mâori Party and I are committed to ensuring that all people of Rotorua are served under the guiding principles of manaakitanga and rangatiratanga."

Mr Morgan says the Mâori Party is standing 15 candidates so far in general seats throughout the country.

"This is a timely reminder that even non- Mâori can vote Mâori Party. We are a party for Aotearoa which seeks the wellbeing for all peoples of this land."

Mrs Biddle will be available for media interviews today at Te Koutu Kôhanga Reo on Huratai Street, Rotorua from 11am to 12.30pm.