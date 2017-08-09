Water tax is economic silliness - NZTU

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 12:36

"Picking and choosing who pays what ‘water tax’ and changing the tax rate based on its use, is economic silliness," says Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union.

"In principle, a case can be mounted for charging users of water. However, Labour’s proposal seems more focused at the users, than the actual use."

"If Labour is genuine in charging a ‘fair’ amount for water, why hasn’t it backed tradable permits for water? That’s a far more efficient, fair, and environmentally beneficial system than royalties payable by some users."

"Jacinda Ardern comparison to royalties on oil and gas is a bit silly. Labour’s water royalty policy is akin to saying, they’ll charge oil drillers if the oil is used to make asphalt, but not if it’s used for plastics. Our point is that a water royalty should treat industries the same - rather than pick and choose."

"The most disappointing thing about today’s announcement is that it’s really just another tax on business and entrepreneurship. With the Treasury swimming in money, Labour should be explaining how it will lower the tax burden to get Kiwi businesses ahead - not saddling industry with even higher tax bills."