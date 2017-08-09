Labour's water policy raises many questions

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 12:38

Water New Zealand says the Labour Party’s proposal to fund regional councils to improve water quality through a royalty on commercial users could help provide local communities with better resources needed to restore waterways.

"It is only fair that some of the profits from the taking of water are returned to communities to help restore degraded water quality," says Chief Executive John Pfahlert.

"In principle it acknowledges the value of water and its huge contribution to our economic security and way of life."

He says he can understand why voters would be attracted to policies that include charging big commercial users such farmers who rely on irrigation and water bottling companies. But he believes a fairer approach would be to charge everybody who uses water.

"Why target farmers and water bottlers and not industrial and domestic users in order to ensure that water is used efficiently across all sectors?"

John Pfahlert says it is important that there is a consistent approach to any policy on water and water pricing and not a knee-jerk response to opinion polls.

He says although publicly appealing, this policy raises many difficult questions.

"Currently the Government’s view is that nobody owns water. This policy takes the view that everybody owns the water.

"This shift in ownership status would raise questions of the rights of Maoridom who could legitimately claim a share of ownership under the Treaty of Waitangi."

John Pfahlert says there are also questions around the mechanisms that would be used to impose a charge on water consent holders and irrigators.

"It would probably mean there would need to be retrospective legislation and this would raise many fish hooks for farmers and for the government."