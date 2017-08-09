Paying for water should be a consistent policy - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 13:17

A consistent policy on water for everyone is required, says BusinessNZ.

An ad hoc policy on water charging would be prone to political manipulation, with regions, councils and businesses all lobbying for favourable royalty regimes, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said.

"Business needs an agreed, consistent water policy that applies to all water users and where rights to use water are tradable, fairly apportioned and can be known in advance.

"It would not be helpful for business to have to operate and make investment decisions in an environment where the cost of water is determined on an ad hoc, changing basis.

"The Land and Water Forum, with representatives of all major water users, has been working through the wider issues around water allocation and water rights, and is the logical base for making an agreed water policy that will serve New Zealand long term.

"Business would prefer a more consistent and reasoned basis for water allocation than an ad hoc tax on two groups of users.