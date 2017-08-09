Gareth Morgan welcomes Labour's progress on clean water

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 15:05

The Opportunities Party Leader Dr Gareth Morgan welcomes the Labour Party’s just released policy on freshwater saying it is a big step in the right direction.

TOP is particularly heartened that the policy recognises the rights of Maori in regard to fresh water and that all commercial users of water need to pay. While TOP has issues with how Labour would set water charges, and questions whether it would place any limits on how much water must be left to protect native ecosystems, today’s policy announcement is a big step towards TOP’s Clear Water Action Plan.