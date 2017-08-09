The success of Te Taka Keegan - a modern day tohunga

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 16:56

Rahui Papa congratulates Dr Te Taka Keegan, of Waikato-Maniapoto, NgÄti Porou and NgÄti Whakaaue descent, the recipient of the Prime Minister's Supreme Award 2017 and a Sustained Excellence in Tertiary Teaching award - Kaupapa MÄori category.

Te Taka is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science at Te Whare WÄnanga o Waikato, The University of Waikato, and has been described as a modern day tohunga (expert) in teaching, research, innovation, and computer science. His philosophy is grounded in his tribal ancestral knowledge, ‘Kia hiki te wairua, kia hihiko te kaupapa, kia hora te aroha’, ‘Lift the spirits, incite the passion, and share the love’.

Te Taka has trailblazed the revitalisation of the MÄori language. He translated the university's Computer Science paper and taught it in MÄori. He built the Ministry of Education’s bilingual website for schools.

With Microsoft Te Taka developed a MÄori keyboard, and led a project which enabled MÄori versions of Windows and Office. Te Taka is a highly esteemed Visiting Researcher at Google. All his initiatives provide direct benefits to students and others studying the MÄori language, culture and history.

Two of the pillars of MÄori Party policy are te reo MÄori and innovation in education, and Te Taka’s successes illustrate the power and importance of these in te ao hurihuri, an ever changing world.