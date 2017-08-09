Waimak MP honours Clayton Cosgrove for contribution to the electorate

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 19:12

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey has acknowledged the contribution of former MP Clayton Cosgrove, who today delivered his valedictory speech in Parliament.

Doocey, who was elected as the Member of Parliament for Waimakariri in 2014, said Clayton had worked hard for the electorate during his years as MP and had been a strong advocate for the area. "I thank Clayton for his contribution and wish him well," Doocey said.

"Earthquake recovery has been a challenging time for Waimakariri with Clayton playing a role in the initial response stage; now that we have moved to a regeneration stage, the baton has been passed to me to continue the tradition of working hard to support the electorate moving forward."

Doocey said: "I first met Clayton when we both attended St Bede’s College and our political views crossed paths. Although we may differ with our views on politics, what we have in common is the same view on the values of an MP, these being public service, hard work and a belief in making a difference for the people of Waimakariri."