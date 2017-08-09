Mangrove Management Bill passes first reading

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 22:43

Legislation to facilitate the management of mangroves in the coastal areas of Thames-Coromandel District Council and Hauraki District Council has passed its first reading in Parliament this evening, Coromandel MP Scott Simpson says.

The Mangrove Management Bill is the initiative of Thames Coromandel and Hauraki District Councils. It will allow both councils to establish their own mangrove management plans. Mangrove management is currently the responsibility of the Waikato Regional Council.

"This initiative is not a debate about why the mangroves are where they are or what has led to their vast proliferation over recent decades. This is simply an initiative allowing the two councils to develop their own plan to manage mangroves within their districts," Mr Simpson says.

"The rapid proliferation of mangrove growth has been a challenging issue for residents, visitors wanting to access waterways, and recreational amenities.

"In Whangamata, residents have been paying a special regional council rate for several years supposedly to assist with mangrove removal and management. It has raised $1.5 million. But only 10 per cent of that has been spent on mangrove management, the rest has been spent on lawyers, consultants, appeals, reports. This is hugely frustrating for locals.

"I am disappointed that the Greens voted against the bill. That tells me all I need to know about how the Greens value mangroves over people.

"This bill is about improving the amenity and easy access to residents and visitors wanting to enjoy the coastal beauty and waterways of the Coromandel."