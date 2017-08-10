Amy Adams announces new appointment to HNZ Board

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 10:05

Mark Ratcliffe will join the Housing New Zealand Corporation Board, Housing New Zealand Minister Amy Adams has announced.

"As New Zealand’s biggest landlord, Housing New Zealand has an important role in providing safe, warm social housing that’s the right size and in the right place for those in need.

"The Board plays a vital part in the strategic direction of Housing New Zealand, and I welcome Mr Ratcliffe’s commercial and senior executive expertise which will be a real asset to the Housing New Zealand Board," says Ms Adams.

Mr Ratcliffe stepped down as the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Chorus earlier this year, after ten years in leadership roles with Chorus. Prior to that he held a number of senior operational and service delivery executive roles with Telecom.

"His time in the telecommunication industry puts Mr Ratcliffe in good stead for understanding highly-distributed assets. He brings extensive senior management experience in large-scale operational and service delivery businesses, and will add significant business management acumen to the Board."

He currently sits on the Board of First Gas, and previously held governance roles with the New Zealand Initiative and the Telecommunications Carriers Forum.

Mr Ratcliffe’s term begins on 7 August until 30 June 2020.

Ms Adams thanked outgoing Board member Jeff Meltzer for his contribution.