PM welcomes Croatian President to NZ

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 11:44

Croatia’s President, Her Excellency Kolinda Grabar-KitaroviÄ, will make her first official visit to New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Bill English has announced.

"New Zealand has a warm and constructive relationship with Croatia. The large Croatian community that has made New Zealand home has made an important contribution to our business, cultural and political life over many years," Mr English says.

President Grabar-KitaroviÄ and her delegation arrive on Saturday 19 August for a series of events, including an official welcome at Government House in Auckland and a State luncheon hosted by the Governor-General.

"I am looking forward to discussing a number of issues with the President, including her perspective on recent developments in Europe and opportunities to enhance New Zealand’s relations with the region."

The President will be accompanied by her husband Mr Jakov KitaroviÄ. They will visit Auckland, Wellington, Rotorua and Taupo, and will meet with members of the Croatian community.

The delegation will visit New Zealand until Tuesday 22 August.