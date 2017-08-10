Jacinda can’t fluff the $28/week the new tax may add - NZTU

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 11:50

Labour can’t credibly go into an election without being upfront to New Zealanders as to how much its proposed tax on water will be, says the Taxpayers Union.

Executive Director Jordan Williams says, "Our initial calculations, based on a half-cent per litre charge on irrigators, is a $28 increase per household in the cost of food. Some commentators are speculating the charge could be as high as one cent per litre, equivalent to a $56 cost per week, per household."

"Yesterday, Federated Farmers said this tax could cripple regional economies. They appear to be right. But the policy will hit low-income families struggling to afford fruit and vegetables the most."

"You can’t on the one hand say you want to help the poor, while at the same time piling on a tax that will be felt by every family at the checkout."