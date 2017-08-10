Updated investment plan sees $21m for REANNZ

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 13:37

A new investment of $21 million over seven years for the Research Education and Advanced Network New Zealand (REANNZ), will ensure the country’s top researchers have the ability to collaborate over long distances, Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

"Science and research are data-intensive pursuits that in the 21st Century are becoming increasingly collaborative and borderless," Mr Goldsmith says.

"So for New Zealand to continue to position itself as a leader in research and innovation, it’s crucial that researchers have access to the specialist services they need to participate in data-intensive research and high-performance science on a global scale.

"This new investment will support the specialist services and activities undertaken by REANNZ that allow our scientists and researchers to stay on the cutting edge."

The new funding is part of an updated Investment Plan for the Government’s Strategic Science Investment Fund (SSIF), which supports longer-term programmes of mission-led science and science infrastructure of enduring importance to New Zealand.

The new Plan also provides details on the $40.5 million in new funding announced in Budget 2017, comprised of:

- $19.5 million over four years to support natural hazards research and improve our ability to monitor hazards on a 24/7 basis, and;

- $21 million over three years to support an Antarctic Research Platform that will explore the unique environment of Antarctica.

"The investments made through this Fund form a significant portion of Government’s total investment in science. By 2021, Government funding for science and innovation will reach $1.66 billion, up from $1.32 billion in 2015.

"This continuing lift in government investment recognises the importance of a dynamic science and innovation system that lifts our productivity and living standards, and preserves and enhances what is special about New Zealand," Mr Goldsmith says.

Further details including the updated Plan can be found on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website.