Pacific foreign ministers meet ahead of Forum

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 13:53

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee will tomorrow attend the annual Pacific Islands Forum - Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Fiji.

"As Foreign Minister I’ve made meeting with - or talking to - my Pacific counterparts a priority," Mr Brownlee says.

"This visit will help strengthen New Zealand’s interests and relationships in the Pacific, including our support for economic development in the region.

"The Forum provides an opportunity for us to work with our Pacific neighbours on common challenges, including regional security, fisheries management and climate change.

"I look forward to the chance to discuss issues of mutual concern with many of my Pacific counterparts," Mr Brownlee says.

"The Pacific Islands Forum is an important voice for greater regional integration in the Pacific," Mr Brownlee says.

The Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting lays the groundwork for the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, taking place in Apia from September 6- 8.