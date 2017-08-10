Two Treaty settlement bills passed

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 13:04

The House of Representatives sat through extended sitting hours this morning to pass the RangitÄne TÅ« Mai RÄ (Wairarapa Tamaki nui-Ä-Rua) Claims Settlement Bill and the NgÄti PÅ«kenga Claims Settlement Bill through their third readings.

"The passing of this legislation enables the people of RangitÄne o Wairarapa and RangitÄne o Tamaki nui-Ä-Rua and NgÄti PÅ«kenga to enjoy the benefits of settlement and look forward to a stronger future," Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Christopher Finlayson said.

Both settlements provide acknowledgements, apologies and redress for past breaches of the Treaty.

"The government is committed to concluding Treaty settlements with all willing and able iwi and is making excellent progress," Mr Finlayson said.

"Settlements with all of RangitÄne are now complete and today’s third reading of NgÄti Pukenga’s settlement bill is an important step towards completing Treaty settlements in Tauranga and Hauraki."