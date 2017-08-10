Two Treaty settlement bills passed

|
The House of Representatives sat through extended sitting hours this morning to pass the RangitÄne TÅ« Mai RÄ (Wairarapa Tamaki nui-Ä-Rua) Claims Settlement Bill and the NgÄti PÅ«kenga Claims Settlement Bill through their third readings.
"The passing of this legislation enables the people of RangitÄne o Wairarapa and RangitÄne o Tamaki nui-Ä-Rua and NgÄti PÅ«kenga to enjoy the benefits of settlement and look forward to a stronger future," Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Christopher Finlayson said.
Both settlements provide acknowledgements, apologies and redress for past breaches of the Treaty.
"The government is committed to concluding Treaty settlements with all willing and able iwi and is making excellent progress," Mr Finlayson said.
"Settlements with all of RangitÄne are now complete and today’s third reading of NgÄti Pukenga’s settlement bill is an important step towards completing Treaty settlements in Tauranga and Hauraki."
