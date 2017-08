Two Treaty settlement bills passed

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 13:04

The House of Representatives sat through extended sitting hours this morning to pass the Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā (Wairarapa Tamaki nui-ā-Rua) Claims Settlement Bill and the Ngāti Pūkenga Claims Settlement Bill through their third readings.

"The passing of this legislation enables the people of Rangitāne o Wairarapa and Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Ngāti Pūkenga to enjoy the benefits of settlement and look forward to a stronger future," Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Christopher Finlayson said.

Both settlements provide acknowledgements, apologies and redress for past breaches of the Treaty.

"The government is committed to concluding Treaty settlements with all willing and able iwi and is making excellent progress," Mr Finlayson said.

"Settlements with all of Rangitāne are now complete and today’s third reading of Ngāti Pukenga’s settlement bill is an important step towards completing Treaty settlements in Tauranga and Hauraki."