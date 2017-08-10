Main works underway for Christchurch Convention Centre

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 15:10

The Government has awarded a $240 million contract to complete the design and construction of Christchurch Convention Centre, Minister supporting Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

"Work on the convention centre will begin shortly with our newly-appointed main works contractor, CPB Contractors Limited. This will be a world-class boutique facility, capable of hosting international conferences as well as community meetings, balls, galas and weddings," Ms Wagner says.

"The convention centre will be a cornerstone of the revitalised central city and help bring domestic and international visitors back to the central business district.

"The direct economic benefit of the convention centre is estimated to be more than $320 million in the first eight years, and $57 million every year after that.

"It’s also expected to increase private sector investment, open up business networks and opportunities, and create new jobs," Ms Wagner says.

The convention centre will feature:

- Auditorium for 1400 delegates (divisible into two 700-person auditoria);

- 1250 person banqueting hall;

- 14 interconnected meeting rooms for up to 1400 people;

- 4400 square metre pre-function spaces for up to 1400 people; and

- 3600 square metre multi-use exhibition hall for 200 exhibition stalls.

"CPB has committed to completing construction in the first quarter of 2020 and the Government will be closely monitoring its progress," Ms Wagner says.

"The Government has invested more than $14 billion in the rebuild and regeneration of Christchurch, and that’s forecast to increase to $17 billion by 2021.

"So far this year, we’ve opened three new schools, completed the $2.2 billion horizontal infrastructure repair programme, unveiled the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial and put forward a strong offer to support the reinstatement of Christchurch Cathedral.

"We’ve got a number of projects underway and there’s even more to come."