New classrooms for Rototuna Primary School

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 09:46

Rototuna Primary School in Hamilton will receive three new classrooms that will cost around $1.5 million, Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe announced today.

Mr Macindoe visited Rototuna Primary School today to share the news with the school.

"Today’s announcement builds on the $2.5 million that I announced earlier this year for roll growth classrooms in the Waikato, as well as the $34.6 million invested through Budget 2016 for education infrastructure in the Waikato region."

"This brings the total amount invested in the Waikato region across the last two years to over $38 million," Mr Macindoe says.

"Hamilton North has continued to grow and as a result Rototuna Primary’s roll has rapidly increased. These new classrooms will provide the school with additional capacity now and in the future.

"This shows this Government’s ongoing commitment to investing in school infrastructure in growing areas.

"Budget 2017 is investing $456.5 million in education infrastructure. This takes our overall commitment to extending and improving our schools in recent years to over $5 billion," Mr Macindoe says.

Rototuna Primary School is part of Te Pae Here KÄhui Ako Te Raki RÄwhiti o Kirikiriroa | Community of Learning | KÄhui Ako.