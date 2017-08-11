Captain Dilley appointed to Oil Pollution Advisory Committee

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 10:21

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has appointed Captain James (Jim) Veere Dilley to the Oil Pollution Advisory Committee (OPAC) for an open-ended term, commencing on 11 August 2017.

OPAC gives advice to Maritime New Zealand on matters related to marine oil spills, and the fixing and levying of oil pollution levies.

"Captain Dilley has wide-ranging experience in the marine sector, including 12 years of experience with marine oil spill responses, having worked as a Regional and National On-Scene Commander," Mr Bridges says.

Captain Dilley has also previously served as Harbourmaster for Canterbury and as Deputy Harbourmaster for Auckland. In each role, he implemented the region’s Port and Harbour Safety Code.

"Captain Dilley’s appointment will bring a new perspective to OPAC, as well as complement the current committee team," Mr Bridges says.