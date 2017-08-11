Te reo Maori pin to help make it easier to korero

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 11:55

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell is optimistic a newly launched #kÅrero pin will make it easier for people to use te reo MÄori when they’re out and about.

"Similar pins overseas have been successful in helping revitalise language.

It signals that the wearer has an interest in speaking in te reo MÄori, even if they are not yet fluent," says Mr Flavell.

"When you see someone wearing this pin, or tohu, it’s a sign that you can approach them in te reo MÄori and ‘give te reo a go’."

The #kÅrero pin was launched today to coincide with Rotorua’s celebration of its decision to become the country’s first bilingual city.

"It is a physical representation of support for today’s achievement. It is a visual celebration and an ongoing reminder to all who wear it to stick to our commitment to revitalise the MÄori language and celebrate bilingualism.

"You can expect to see it popping up more and more.

It doesn’t matter what level of fluency you have. What matters is that you are willing to support and breathe life into the language.

"It demonstrates that you and the wearer have a positive attitude to te reo MÄori, and it says, ‘I want to speak MÄori to and I want you to speak MÄori to me’," says Mr Flavell.

The design of the pin is based on Te Pitau-a-Manaia (the fern frond of Manaia). It depicts a ‘waha kÅrero’ - an active voice. The design also depicts growth, energy and the vibrancy of te reo.