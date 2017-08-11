Labour's water tax as nutty as 'NZ Power' - Taxpayers' Union

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 13:16

Labour's Water Tax policy is quickly becoming the laughing stock of public policy circles with parallels being made to its infamous 2014 NZ Power policy - which, ironically, saw the very industry which escapes the Water Tax whacked with an economic gorilla.

Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union says, "Three week's ago, if Andrew Little got up and announced a new water tax, but couldn't answer how much it is, he'd have been laughed off the stage".

"How can Labour credibly protest against industry claims that cabbages will cost $18 and grocery bills will sky-rocket when they can't put a single number next to their policy?"

"As much as NZ Power was laughed at, at least David Cunliffe had some numbers."