NZ First's student driving policy a winner - Winston Peters

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 14:13

New Zealand First is pleased its driver training education for the young policy has now been endorsed by research from Massey University, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The university says such a programme provides enormous benefits for students and their families.

"New Zealand First, like Massey University, realised the difficulty of obtaining a driver’s licence has been a major stumbling block for tens of thousands of young New Zealanders getting jobs and getting ahead in their lives.

"Statistics show also that many prisoners start their path to prison by committing a simple traffic offence.

"To address this problem we announced our policy in September last year and our political rivals took note, realising it has great value.

"The Maori Party went so far as to copy our policy but preferred to indulge in separatism by giving preferential treatment for Maori.

"Such a blinkered approach is totally out of order in modern day New Zealand.

"All young people, regardless of their ethnic background, should have the chance of getting a driver’s licence.

"New Zealand First’s policy will make that possible," says Mr Peters.