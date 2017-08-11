Brynderwyns upgrade secrets and tall stories - NZ First

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 14:05

Both the NZTA and the National government have been untruthful about the blow-out costs on the Brynderwyns upgrade, says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Yesterday Minister of Transport Simon Bridges, answering a New Zealand First question, confirmed the project cost had gone from $16 million to $20 million.

"But a year ago (June 2, 2016) he told in Parliament that though the then cost had risen to $18.9 million it would not be blowing out month by month.

"The fact is that the contract has blown out by $4 million.

"Yesterday the Minister’s excuse was significant weather. Last year his excuse was ‘tech’ issues.

"It’s been a case of secrets and stories from National as they burned through money that could well have been spent on other much needed projects.

"They have been proven poor managers of infrastructure projects with endless cost blowouts everywhere.

"A real question is why is the NZTA putting statements out to the Northland media that are simply untrue.

"In the last week they told the Northern Advocate that the Brynderwyns cost was $18 million, only to have the Minister of Transport refute that a day after it appeared.

"It suggests that NZTA, six weeks out from an election is falsifying costs and indulging in stupid politics with talk of four-lane highways in the North everywhere, with not a dollar to back it up.

"The NZTA says it is consulting on those four-lane highways, which is shorthand for we haven’t got any money to have done anything on the 10 two-lane bridges or for that matter the Puhoi to Wellsford super highway.

"Northlanders don’t want consultation on this matter they want action, instead of bureaucrat speak.

"And, whilst we are at it, who was the genius that thought it would be a good idea to have a turnoff viewing spot intersecting the south-bound traffic on the Brynderwyns?"