National so close to Greens they were 'siamese twins'

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 13:56

Prime Minister Bill English is desperately trying to distance National from the Greens.

"Shifty Bill is at it again - being loose with the truth, he’s trying to erase the public memory of National and the Greens being joined at the hip, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"In full attack mode on Labour Mr English painted a picture of Labour being ‘joined at the hip’ with the Greens but conveniently didn’t mention National and the Greens were once ‘Siamese twins’.

"National was so cosy with the Greens, they were on the sofa together poring over Cabinet papers. It doesn’t get much closer than the 2008 Memorandum of Understanding National signed with the Greens.

"National gave the Greens input into the ministerial decision making, giving them access to Ministers and departmental officials for briefings and advice.

"So the Prime Minister can spin it all he likes, but National is no different to Labour - they will join hands with the Greens anytime when it suits them.

"The Greens sit next to the National Party in Parliament, by choice, having argued in 2011 that they were the closest to the National Party, an argument put up by Metiria Turei."