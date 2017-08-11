Northland export education strategy launched

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 13:51

The Tai Tokerau Northland International Education Strategy, launched today in Waitangi, will help Northland take advantage of the opportunities provided by export education, Minister for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Paul Goldsmith says.

"There is real potential for international education to bring a range of benefits to Northland," Mr Goldsmith says.

"Many international students value the opportunity to experience tikanga MÄori and te reo in an authentic setting. Northland delivers a uniquely New Zealand experience."

The new strategy includes specific and sustainable growth targets over the next 10 years, including growing international secondary student numbers to 400, growing primary and intermediate school enrolments to 200, and increasing the value of international education in Northland to $30 million per year.

"International education supports our young people to develop their skills as ‘global citizens’, and connects New Zealand communities and businesses to the wider world," Mr Goldsmith says.

"International education has grown rapidly in New Zealand and is now our fourth largest export, valued at $4.5 billion, and supporting over 33,000 jobs.

"It is important that we deliver on our promise to international students of an education to be proud of. This new strategy helps achieve that."

The Tai Tokerau Northland International Education Strategy is available on the Northland Inc website: http://www.northlandnz.com/news/2017/international-education-strategy-for-northland

The Draft New Zealand International Education Strategy is available on the Education New Zealand website: https://enz.govt.nz/news-and-research/ed-news/strategy-consultation

Consultation closes on 31 August 2017 and a final strategy is expected to be published later in the year.