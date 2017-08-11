Thousands return to central Christchurch

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 13:47

Thousands of workers are returning to central Christchurch under a government programme designed to reactivate the city centre, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

The Christchurch Integrated Government Accommodation programme (CIGA) was officially completed yesterday with the opening of the Pita Te Hori Centre (formerly the King Edward Barracks site).

"As a key element of the city’s 2012 Blueprint, CIGA was designed to kickstart the rebuild, renew economic activity and create spin-offs for local businesses by bringing government workers back to the central city," Ms Wagner says.

"There are now 13 - soon to be 15 - government agencies working more closely and innovatively across four central city locations. That’s more people using the bus interchange, shopping in the retail precinct and dining at local cafes and restaurants - all adding to the vibe and excitement of the city," Ms Wagner says.

Under the CIGA programme:

- 600 workers from eight different agencies, including Statistics New Zealand, the Department of Internal Affairs, NZTA, and ACC are located in the BNZ Centre (stage one and two).

- 550 workers from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Ministry of Social Development and the Department of Conservation are located at 161 Cashel St.

- 350 government staff will soon move into the Pita Te Hori Centre.

"In addition, about 200 Inland Revenue staff are housed in the Mid-City building above Ballantynes, and another 1100 people will start moving into the new Justice and Emergency Services Precinct in the coming months," Ms Wagner says.

"By Christmas we’ll have almost 3000 government workers in the central city, creating a vibrant and dynamic hub that attracts new business opportunities and draws in even more people."