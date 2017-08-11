Updated plan to address Auckland's growth - Transport Minister

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 15:16

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has released a joint report by the Government and Auckland Council, which updates work undertaken as part of the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP) to understand the required level of transport investment needed in Auckland over the next decade.

"ATAP is the strategic plan for Auckland’s transport infrastructure investment, policies and services to be delivered over the next three decades.

"ATAP was an important milestone for the Government and Auckland Council in agreeing an approach to the long term development of Auckland’s transport system. However, we know that Auckland’s recent and projected population growth is higher than originally forecast," Mr Bridges says.

"ATAP agencies were asked to provide an update of how much additional funding may be required in the first decade to meet the challenges of growth. The update identifies an additional $1.9 billion of transport investment will be needed over the ten year period.

"This is $1.1 billion less than the amount previously identified by Auckland Council," Mr Bridges says.

The total funding required for the decade is estimated to be $25.9 billion, of which $20 billion has already been committed to by central Government ($13 billion) and Auckland Council ($7 billion).

"That leaves about $5.9 billion to be sourced from the Government, Council and the private sector over the next ten year period," Mr Bridges says.

"The report identifies faster growth is now expected to occur in North and South Auckland requiring some transport investment to be brought forward to support the housing development in these areas. We will also need to bring forward transport investment to accommodate additional public transport demand."

Key initiatives from the first decade package that would be brought forward into the next three years with this extra funding include:

Advancing development of the "next generation" of State highway projects, including the SH16/SH18 interchange, Southern Motorway widening between Papakura and Drury, improved Eastern Airport Access (SH20B) and the Northwestern Busway.

Accelerating Auckland Transport’s programme, targeting high priority and well developed investments including the Mill Road, AMETI Eastern Busway and associated Reeves Road flyover, the earlier purchase of new electric trains, along with earlier completion of key city centre bus lanes and interchanges.

Completing approximately $250 million of rail network infrastructure upgrades to cater for ongoing rapid growth in rail use and increasing freight volumes, including an additional track from Westfield to Wiri and a variety of key network resilience and performance upgrades.

"Current and committed investments include $3.4 billion for the City Rail Link, $1.85 billion for the East-West Link, and up to $1 billion in upgrades to the Northern and Southern motorway corridors," Mr Bridges says.

"This is a very useful update of the agreed ATAP programme. I look forward to continuing to work with the Mayor of Auckland on addressing the remaining funding required for the first decade."