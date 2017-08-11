National sidesteps education funding crisis - NZ First

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 16:02

Schools and students that require learning support need extra funding urgently ahead of more bureaucrats, says New Zealand First Education Spokesperson Tracey Martin.

"The 15 Ministry of Education ‘facilitators’ announced by Education Minister Nikki Kaye will not address the greatest problem for learning support which is chronic lack of government funding.

"Unfortunately, National decided long ago no more money would be made available and instead threw the problem at the education sector by telling them to be more efficient with the resources they had.

"This is continuing under the new Minister of Education.

"The recent inquiry at the Education and Science Select Committee repeatedly heard submitters stating more money was crucial.

"Ms Kaye hasn’t listened.

"She might be a new Minister of Education but she fits the usual National mould by ignoring the voice of those most affected - the people working on the front line - and the evidence from thousands of parents and students.

"Her announcement is also based on a pilot that has not been fully assessed which will disappoint many in the education sector," says Mrs Martin.