$55K grant announced for promoting zero-waste events

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 16:55

Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson today announced a Waste Minimisation Fund grant of nearly $55,000 to Tauranga-based Beyond the Bin to help turn its event waste reduction workshop into a free online e-course consisting of a series of 10 short videos.

"We all love to go to them - outdoor concerts, festivals, sports events - but large community events like these can create a mountain of waste," Mr Simpson says.

Made by and for event organisers, the Beyond the Bin online videos will feature practical examples of how waste diversion can work at large events. The videos are designed to increase engagement with event waste-minimisation practices, and to inspire event organisers and food vendors to aspire to ‘zero waste’.

Started in 2015, Beyond the Bin is a small and dedicated social enterprise team passionate about diverting waste from landfill. Its goal is for 80 per cent of all New Zealand events to be composting their waste in the near future.

Beyond the Bin has worked with some of New Zealand’s and Australia’s largest events, developing zero waste initiatives, working on the ground in waste operations and managing big crews of volunteers. It is the only dedicated event waste training organisation in New Zealand.

"Poorly managed event waste results in litter on the ground, harm to the environment and vast quantities of potentially recoverable waste sent to landfill. Minimising the waste footprint, can improve the experience; zero-waste events give people pride in their events."

The government’s Waste Minimisation Fund was established in 2009 and is funded by a levy of $10 per tonne charged on waste disposed of at landfills. Over $80 million has been awarded to more than 130 projects to date.

For more information about Beyond the Bin visit: www.beyondthebin.org.nz

For more information on the Waste Minimisation Fund visit http://www.mfe.govt.nz/more/funding/waste-minimisation-fund/about-waste-minimisation-fund