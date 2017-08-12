Pay equity to be a priority for Labour

Saturday, 12 August, 2017 - 13:13

Labour will make sure that the country’s mental health workers are a priority when it comes to pay equity negotiations, says the Leader of the Opposition Jacinda Ardern.

"It is very important for me to right the wrong created by National’s exclusion of mental health care workers in the TerraNova equal pay settlement

"We all want a just agreement that will stop the potential exodus of talented carers. It’s in everyone’s interests to ensure that these important workers are paid fairly, and that they continue their vital work.

"A settlement has become crucial for the country’s health as in the past nine years there has been a 60 per cent increase in Kiwis with mental health problems trying to access help through District Health Boards and other agencies.

"I want these mental health and addiction support workers left out of the pay equity deal to know that Labour will not let them down.

"The Pay Equity legislation the Government introduced this week will also be scrapped and redrafted when we are in office. The current legislation means we will never again see a settlement like the TerraNova settlement, or genuine pay equity achieved for our sisters, mothers, daughters and granddaughters. That’s just not right in 2017.

"Labour pledges that his will be a priority for us. This injustice must be righted," says Jacinda Ardern.