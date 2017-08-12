Ohariu MP welcomes opening of Challenge Marist Centre - Dunne

Saturday, 12 August, 2017 - 12:34

UnitedFuture leader and ÅhÄriu MP Hon Peter Dunne has welcomed today’s opening by the Prime Minister of the new Challenge Marist Centre in Johnsonville.

"I have been closely associated with Challenge 2000 since its establishment in 1988, and know well of the extraordinary role it has played over the years as an innovative, compassionate and progressive Youth Development, Community and Family Social Work agency.

"Challenge 2000 has become extremely well regarded throughout the Wellington Region, for the wide range of services and programmes it offers children, young people, families and community groups.

"The opening of this new Centre in the historic former Brigidine Convent marks a new stage in the life of Challenge 2000.

"It is a massive tribute to the passion, determination and commitment of Challenge 2000’s founder, Kitty McKinley, and the entire Challenge team and wider supporters who have worked so diligently the make the vision of the Centre a reality.

"I warmly congratulate Challenge 2000 on this new milestone, and look forward to this Centre becoming a literal beacon of hope on the hill, for the many young people and their families who will benefit from the services to be provided," Mr Dunne says.