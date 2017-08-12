Government's electric vehicle announcement low power - Greens

Saturday, 12 August, 2017 - 16:16

The Green Party has welcomed the Government’s recent announcement that one in three cars in its vehicle fleet will be electric by 2021, but it is still ‘low power.’

"While this is a good start, we need to charge up the ambition to ensure that New Zealand is keeping pace with the rest of the world," said Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

"Aotearoa should be leading the world in electric vehicle adaptation. Instead, National’s lack of leadership has seen New Zealand going backwards, with Kiwirail regressing back to diesel trains and crown limos remaining diesel powered.

"The Government can do more to make it easier for New Zealanders to buy and use electric vehicles and other clean transport solutions.

"The Green Party has a policy to introduce financial incentives for business to switch to electric vehicles - not only will this facilitate business leadership, it will also create a second hand market for electric vehicles that will benefit households in just a few years.

"We will also invest in fast charging stations across the country and investigate further incentives to enable households to access electric vehicles.

"The Green Party is committed to working with business, communities and households to increase electric vehicle uptake as a path towards a clean transport future," Ms. Genter said.