National writes blank cheques while Labour taxes: had enough?

Saturday, 12 August, 2017 - 17:04

New Zealand First says the key interview on TV3’s The Nation shows how National is writing cheques it cannot cash while Labour’s slogan should be: "Let’s tax this."

"Had enough?" says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Who in Labour knows what their production and food tax on water is? In 2015, it was $100 a cubic metre; David Parker said recently it would raise $500m suggesting 10 cents a cubic metre, but today, Grant Robertson says it will be "1 or 2 cents" a cubic metre.

"If Mr Robertson is right, then 1 or 2 cents a cubic metre raises just $58m to $116m - well short of Mr Parker’s $500m. Labour seems to be making numbers up for a policy that makes milk more expensive but gives Coca-Cola a free pass.

"Today, it has raised the spectre of a comprehensive capital gains tax on the family home. As with its food tax on water, Labour has batted off any questions of detail until after the election. That will not wash with the public.

"Labour wants a blank cheque while National writes cheques it cannot possibly cash.

"National has created an import economy while the export economy is in serious trouble. What is needed is for monetary policy to be refocused to exporters over importers but the ‘Pepsi and Coke’ of politics have no intention of going there.

"Under National crime is up, we have hospitals in strife, clogged roads in the cities and pot-holed roads in the regions. They’ve shifted government debt onto SOE’s and councils while private debt has exploded. Bill English and Steven Joyce are to economics what Penn and Teller are to magic - economic illusionists.

"National’s economic focus is China or bust but China may go bust given how overblown its economy is. There are serious issues National is brushing under the imported carpets of its immigration-led economy.

"Had enough?" says Mr Peters.