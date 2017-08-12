NZ First will make the govt's fleet 100% zero emissions by 2025/26

Saturday, 12 August, 2017 - 18:51

New Zealand First says the government’s electric vehicle announcement has likely been sparked by Official Information Act requests initiated by New Zealand First.

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery because New Zealand First was close to announcing our policy to make the Government’s core vehicle fleet zero emissions by 2025/26," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"There may be 4,027 registered Electric Vehicles (EV’s) right now, but you could have counted the government’s contribution on the fingers of just one hand.

"As of 30 January 2017, there were just three EV’s across every government department and District Health Board (DHB). Even the Minister of Transport’s own Ministry had not one electric vehicle, proving that while Mr Bridges talks the talk, he did not walk the walk.

"New Zealand First, in complete contrast, will start transitioning zero emission vehicles into the government’s fleet by phasing out petrol and diesel. Excepting Emergency Services and the Defence Force, this is a sizeable number of vehicles.

"We are now at a technological tipping point where the cost, range and practicality of zero emission vehicles means it is time to start the transition. That transition must start with the core government and DHB fleet so we can tackle the growth in vehicle emissions.

"The only exceptions would be for the Emergency Services and the Defence Force because of the more challenging environments they operate in. That said, this is also an area where technology is fast moving as well.

"And as these ex-government vehicles enter the second hand market, they will help to bolster the wider vehicle fleets transition towards zero emission vehicles.

"NZ First will further initiate a Public Inquiry on the future of conventionally powered motor vehicles. This is to put in place the steps we need to take as a country to have mostly zero emission vehicles by 2050," says Mr Peters.