Mei Reedy-Taare 'up for the challenge'

Saturday, 12 August, 2017 - 20:43

Te Tai Tonga candidate, Mei Reedy-Taare, is fighting fit with enthusiasm after a dynamic Mâori Party launch at Manurewa Marae in Auckland today.

"I was moved by the passionate kôrero of one of our young Mâori women standing for the Manurewa general seat, Tasha Hohaia," said Mei Reedy-Taare.

"Tasha told a crowded marae that in years gone by the combination of being young, Mâori and female was dismissed by mainstream party selectors. Today, in 2017, how proud are we that we are part of making our presence felt in every sphere."

"When I look for inspiration, all I need to think of is my mum," said Mrs Reedy-Taare.

"I think of the example she has demonstrated throughout our life - raising eight children in the paradise of Ruatorea, teaching us the skills of survival while making sure we worked hard, did what was right, and yet still reached for the stars.

"I think too of my predecessors in the seat: the late Whetu Tirikatene-Sullivan, who gave selflessly, for 10 successive terms. My Mâori Party predecessor in Te Tai Tonga - Rahui Katene - who worked relentlessly to support whânau in the aftermath of the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes in Otautahi. And the ever stunning Kahurangi Tariana Turia who for 18 years, walked the talk, and in doing so changed the state of our nation today.

"I am proud to stand on the election trail this year to help carry the beacon of hope that our co-leader Marama Fox has burnt so brightly in her spectacular first term - where she has blazed a trail of gutsy fortitude to stand up for the rights of whânau.

"All these women have taught me about the power of aspiration, the strength and resilience that it takes to shape our place in a new political landscape," said Mrs Reedy-Taare.

"Te Tai Tonga may seem formidable in its scope and size, at 150,000km it’s four times the size of the largest general electorate (Clutha-Southland). But when you think of the courage, the compassion and the commitment that wahine Mâori have shown me through their leadership, I am absolutely humbled to be able to stand up for all our whânau across this beautiful electorate from Rakiura to Wharekauri, Hokitika to Koukourarata, Murihiku to Motueka and Greater Wellington as well. I’m absolutely up for the challenge."