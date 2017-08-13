Labour: Farmers must pay to clean up our water ways

Sunday, 13 August, 2017 - 13:20

Labour’s water spokesman David Parker’s standing by the party’s plan for farmers to pay for water, and says critics who say produce prices will go up are scaremongering.

Speaking on TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme this morning Mr Parker estimated the cost to farmers would be around two cents per thousand litres of water used.

"It would be about 100 million dollars across the country for a year," he said.

"Which is, coincidentally what (Minister for the Environment) Nick Smith says we need to spend every year for the next 23 years to clean up our water ways."

Mr Parker said all New Zealanders had the birth right to swim in rivers without getting sick if they dived under.

He described criticism that the plan would hike up produce for Kiwi consumers as "scaremongering" and "nonsense".

"I don’t think there’s anyone in New Zealand that doesn’t want to clean up our rivers. And if the farmers are coming along and saying, ‘Look, we, having caused the problem, we’re not willing to make a contribution to that effort.’ Really, what would that say about them as a sector?"

