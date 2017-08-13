$130 million invested in faster internet in Otago-Southland

Sunday, 13 August, 2017 - 20:19

The Government is investing almost $130 million across Otago and Southland to ensure faster internet speeds and better connectivity, Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says.

"People are already reaping the benefits of this spend with thousands more households and businesses across the region now able to enjoy improved internet access and faster speeds.

"It is projected that the Government will spend over $43 million in Otago/Southland under UFB2.

"When combined with the over $85 million that is projected to be spent in Otago/Southland under UFB1, this equates to a regional investment in the region of almost $130 million.

"That’s a reflection of how important the Government sees the role of high quality internet in driving economic and social growth in this region.

"Deployment in Queenstown is already complete with 7976 households and businesses now able to connect, with a Government investment of $5.5 million.

"In Oamaru, 6728 households and businesses are connected, with $6.5 million invested.

"The UFB build is now fully completed in 22 cities and towns across New Zealand. The uptake means more locals will be better connected, and able to reap the benefits of a world-class broadband service.

"The Government is investing approximately $2 billion in UFB and RBI programmes which will allow 85 per cent of New Zealanders to access UFB by the end of 2024, and provide vastly improved broadband in New Zealand’s rural communities."