Funding announced for 15 electric vehicle charging projects

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 10:56

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins today announced funding for 15 projects to increase charging facilities for electric vehicles and switch more trucks, buses and vans to electric power.

The projects are the latest to be funded under the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

Ms Collins announced projects that were conditionally approved under the second round of the fund to receive $3 million.

She also announced the opening of the next funding round with a further $3 million available.

"The projects we announced today show there’s an electric vehicle for almost every job, be it rental cars, waste trucks or courier vans. These options make more sense because of how cheap electric vehicles are to run and maintain and how easy they are to charge," Ms Collins said.

"We are investing nearly $1 million in charging infrastructure with projects on key tourism routes including Christchurch to Picton, Dunedin to Queenstown, and Queenstown to Invercargill.

"Also in the mix are exciting developments such as installing street charging for Wellington residents who don’t have a driveway or garage, and chargers that give buses a boost as they stop for passengers.

"The fund projects will add further momentum in New Zealand where more and more people and businesses are making the switch to electric vehicles."

The fund is one of 14 initiatives in the Government’s Electric Vehicles Programme, which has a target of doubling the numbers of electric vehicles every year to reach 64,000 by the end of 2021.

Projects from the first round of funding are underway with some charging stations already in public use, Green Cabs offering free EV taxi rides and seven Foodstuffs supermarkets delivering groceries in the community in electric vans.

Applicants for the third funding round have until Wednesday 27 September 2017 to submit their proposals to EECA.

"The first two rounds of the fund were all about high visibility projects to get the electric vehicle story out to the New Zealand public," Ms Collins said.

"For the next round we are looking for projects that can be replicated across the country. We want to see projects that support practical, sustainable ways to increase uptake particularly in the light fleet market, close gaps in charging infrastructure and demonstrate the uses of heavy electric vehicles across the economy."

The fund will offer up to 50 per cent funding towards projects. Applicants must match or exceed the amounts granted.

For more information about the fund visit and for https://www.eeca.govt.nz/funding-and-support/electric-vehicles-programme/

For general information about electric vehicles, see www.electricvehicles.govt.nz