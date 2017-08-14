Bootcamps and prison 'not the answer for our rangatahi'

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 14:20

Plans to impose boot camps and imprison rangatahi who have ‘lost their way’ will not work and will not be supported under the Mâori Party’s watch, says Mâori Party candidate for Tâmaki Makaurau Shane Taurima.

"We see the National Party’s policy for dealing with wayward children as an attack on Mâori and Pasifika children and youth, so we’re absolutely opposed to it.

"Their plans will impact the hardest on Mâori and Pasifika rangatahi and whânau, and perpetuates the injustice and abuse our people already and continue to experience, in state care," says Mr Taurima.

"Their plans are archaic and evidence shows that boot camps and prison don’t work. What these children need is a whânau ora approach, kaupapa Mâori and more support across social services and education. And that’s exactly what they’ll get under the Mâori Party.

"Successive Labour and National governments have failed our young Mâori and Pasifika youth."

Just some of the Mâori Party’s plans for youth and justice include:

- Putting a moratorium on the building of any new prisons

- Creating over 3000 new Whânau Ora navigator positions to work with whânau, including youth

- Establish 2,000 Pacific youth scholarships and 300 Pacific youth internships per year

- Appointing mental health youth workers in all high schools

- Introducing a 6 month "earn as you learn" job experience scheme for unemployed youth

- Introduce a 12 month job experience scheme for unemployed youth and pay a Youth Allowance to cover costs arising from employment related activities

- Providing more funding and resources to support marae based youth court and restorative justice programmes