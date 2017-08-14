Budget 2017: Extra classroom capacity for Invercargill

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 15:04

Donovan Primary in Invercargill will receive funding to build two new classrooms as part of a second tranche of roll growth funding, Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe has announced.

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie represented Mr Macindoe at Donovan Primary today, welcoming the support for a school that has experienced continued roll growth since 2005.

"Over the past two years, we have provided three roll growth classrooms to the school to provide additional capacity. The school’s roll is continuing to grow and the new classrooms funded through Budget 2017 will further extend the capacity of the school for current and future roll growth," Mr Macindoe said.

"Around $1 million will be invested in the additional classrooms, which will enable the school to continue to achieve their vision of providing positive learning environments that develop adaptable and self-motivated lifelong learners.

"This investment is part of a $456.5 million investment in education infrastructure and associated operating costs as part of this year’s Budget," he said.

Further announcements will be made about investments in school property under Budget 2017 in the coming weeks.