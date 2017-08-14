Labour's civics classes are dodgy - ACT

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 17:41

Labour’s civics classes risk turning into political indoctrination sessions, says ACT Party Leader David Seymour.

"The opposition has failed to mobilise what it sees as its natural voter base, the young and poor, the so called missing million. As usual, Labour’s solution to losing hearts and minds is to force people to care about its message, through rules, regulations, and Orwellian re-education.

"Political parties on both sides need to do better at reaching young people. Handing this job to teachers is a cop-out. It’s not the state’s job to tell kids to vote Labour.

"There’s a serious risk of unions influencing civics class content. Notice how it’s conspicuously the left pushing for these classes? Labour is suspicious of religious education in schools, but seems fine with using the school system to push a political agenda on other people’s kids.

"ACT will keep political bias out of our state schools."