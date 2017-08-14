|
The MÄia video series released today brings the employability skills framework to life for rangatahi MÄori, says Associate Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Louise Upston.
"By 2030, approximately 30% of our students - and therefore our future workforce - will be MÄori and will make up a significant proportion of the country’s working-age population by 2040.
The MÄia video series, produced by the Tertiary Education Commission provide real examples and a positive connection between employers, employees, and young MÄori.
"By combining the employability skills framework with successful MÄori business stories and values, we have a visual and authentic learning resource.
"Employers have told us that employability skills like resilience, self-management and a positive attitude are critical for any prospective job seeker in the modern workplace," says Ms Upston.
The seven employability skills announced in May are the key behaviours, attitudes and personal qualities employers say are critical for gaining employment and performing well in a job.
The series is suitable for all young people whether they are looking to secure their first job, to gain interview skills, start learning on-the-job or to learn the skills and knowledge they need to be an entrepreneur.
And with 22,000 MÄori presently owning their own business, there are many opportunities on offer in industries like information technology which is growing exponentially.
The government’s Ka Hao (the MÄori Digital Technology Development Fund) launched in 2016 supports initiatives that create high value jobs and opportunities for MÄori in digital technologies.
With the government’s work focusing on apprenticeships and on-the-job learning options to fill the skills shortage, there’s a ton of opportunities for young people including some high-paying careers in trades on offer.
The MÄÄ«a video series is available on the Careers New Zealand Facebook page or at www.careers.govt.nz/maia.
More information on the employability skills is available at www.careers.govt.nz/plan-your-career/not-sure-what-to-do/skills-employers-are-looking-for.
