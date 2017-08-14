Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 18:00

The MÄia video series released today brings the employability skills framework to life for rangatahi MÄori, says Associate Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Louise Upston.

"By 2030, approximately 30% of our students - and therefore our future workforce - will be MÄori and will make up a significant proportion of the country’s working-age population by 2040.

The MÄia video series, produced by the Tertiary Education Commission provide real examples and a positive connection between employers, employees, and young MÄori.

"By combining the employability skills framework with successful MÄori business stories and values, we have a visual and authentic learning resource.

"Employers have told us that employability skills like resilience, self-management and a positive attitude are critical for any prospective job seeker in the modern workplace," says Ms Upston.

The seven employability skills announced in May are the key behaviours, attitudes and personal qualities employers say are critical for gaining employment and performing well in a job.

The series is suitable for all young people whether they are looking to secure their first job, to gain interview skills, start learning on-the-job or to learn the skills and knowledge they need to be an entrepreneur.

And with 22,000 MÄori presently owning their own business, there are many opportunities on offer in industries like information technology which is growing exponentially.

The government’s Ka Hao (the MÄori Digital Technology Development Fund) launched in 2016 supports initiatives that create high value jobs and opportunities for MÄori in digital technologies.

With the government’s work focusing on apprenticeships and on-the-job learning options to fill the skills shortage, there’s a ton of opportunities for young people including some high-paying careers in trades on offer.

The MÄÄ«a video series is available on the Careers New Zealand Facebook page or at www.careers.govt.nz/maia.

More information on the employability skills is available at www.careers.govt.nz/plan-your-career/not-sure-what-to-do/skills-employers-are-looking-for.