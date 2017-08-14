Young Talks important for Whangarei, says Ash Holwell

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 20:28

"There are 90,000 young people not in education, employment or training right now. Our system is ignoring them. This is why such a powerful set of speakers will join us for Young Talks this week." says Ash Holwell, Whangarei Green Party candidate.

"Young Talks" will be held at Manaia Health (28 Rust Avenue) tomorrow, August 15, 7-9pm and includes speakers from Whangarei Girls High, Whangarei Boys High, I Have a Dream, Te Matarau Education Trust, WhangÄrei Youth Space, and Manaia PHO.

"This is new for Whangarei, we haven’t heard what the young think of the city that they live in. We're talking about their future in the election this year." says Ash Holwell.

"We are giving them a voice, and it is important that we hear what their hopes and aspirations are for Whangarei, because we are voting for them." says Ash Holwell.

"The Talks will happen a day after all of the local election candidates are part of a debate and mock election at Kamo High School. It's fantastic that we will be able to hear who the young people of WhangÄrei would vote for this year." says Ash Holwell.

The forum includes: Genie Blasingame, Jorja Heta (WhangÄrei Girls High), Susan de Silva (WhangÄrei Boys High), Huhana Melanie Lyndon (Te Matarau Education Trust), Damien Clark (I Have a Dream Charitable Trust), Terryann Clark (Child and Youth Friendly Cities), and Ryan Donaldson (WhangÄrei Youth Space) with more speakers still to be announced.