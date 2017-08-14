Govt housing support more comprehensive than ever - Adams

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 20:53

The Government is providing warm and safe housing for those New Zealanders who need a helping hand, says Social Housing Minister Amy Adams.

"We’re committed to helping vulnerable New Zealanders who need help with housing. That's why we spend over $6 million each day helping 310,000 New Zealanders with their housing and accommodation costs," says Ms Adams.

"Under this Government, there is a record investment in social and emergency accommodation. Last year we announced our plans to grow the number of social houses available, from 66,400 today to 72,000 over the next three years.

"In Auckland, we’re undertaking the biggest housing project since the 1950s, building 34,000 new houses over the next 10 years. This is on top of the hundreds more social houses being built in areas of high-demand, like Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.

"We’re also taking action that no other Government has to tackle homelessness, which includes our $20 million investment into Housing First to help long-term chronically homeless into secure housing.

"For the first time, the Government is providing permanent funding to transitional housing - helping 8600 families every year with a warm, safe place to stay while they get back on their feet while providing wraparound social support. Special needs grants for emergency housing are also available to people in urgent need so no one needs to sleep in a car.

"This is on top of the $2 billion Families Incomes Package announced in Budget 2017, which will help 136,000 lower-income families meet their living costs through our changes to the Accommodation Supplement.

"Our social housing reforms are working for those in need. We’ve changed a system that was focused on simply providing a house, to one that is providing better tailored, wraparound support to help people get back on their feet, while also increasing overall supply."