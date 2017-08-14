Waitangi Tribunal grants urgent hearing for Whakatohea

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 23:21

Waitangi Tribunal Deputy Judge Savage has granted an urgent hearing to the applicants of WhakatÅhea from Ngai Tamahaua, NgÄti Ira, NgÄti Patu, NgÄti Rua and claimants of whÄnau whose claims are part of the wider impacts of Raupatu within Whakatohea such as the Mokomoko whÄnau,Te Kahika whÄnau and others.

"We are rapt with the Judge’s decision said Mr Te Rua Rakuraku the lead claimant for Ngati Ira.

" Not only does the Judge recognise that NgÄti Ira and Ngai Tama met the threshold for withdrawal of our claims from the Pre-Settlement Trust, but that it is probable that we exceeded the 5% threshold which was the minimal threshold required."

"The answer is simple for us, and we are expressing it in the strongest terms to the Whakatohea Pre Settlement Claims Trust’ said Mr Rakuraku

"Give our claim back. You have no right to proceed in the way you are and to continue manufacturing consent from the statistics that are now public which do not match your rhetoric Your right of representation is questionable as are the Crown processes that recognise that right."

Anei te whakamarama ki a koutou, mÄ NgÄti Ira e korero mÅ NgÄti Ira ehara ma te Karauna me nga pereweta a te karauna te WPCT" says Mr Rakuraku.

"Our iwi are up against Finalyson’s clock and the Crown’s agenda at the expense of the integrity of our claims and our people have fallen for it hook, line and sinker. It’s election year that’s why." says Tracy Hillier, one of the main claimants for Ngai Tamahaua.

The Crown has signaled to the Tribunal that they they will continue ahead with the signing of the Agreement in Principle with the Whakatohea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust claiming all parties will be able to reappraise their position in litigation.

The claimants note that given the clear dissent it is unsurprising that this signing will be taking place in Wellington away from the scrutiny of the people.