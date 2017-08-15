Jonathan Coleman 'disingenuous' about Equal Pay Agreement

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 09:27

E tu says it is disingenuous of Health Minister, Jonathan Coleman to assert that unions involved in the Equal Pay Settlement agreed to exclude mental health support workers.

Aged care, disability and home care support workers are all included in the more than $2 billion Settlement but mental health workers were left out.

E tu Assistant National Secretary, John Ryall says during Settlement talks, unions tried for two years to include mental health workers but the government refused.

"We decided to get on and agree a settlement- otherwise no one would have gotten a pay rise," says John.

"We don't know why the government was so determined not to include these workers but we couldn't get passed the veto.

"Now the Ministry of Health has told DHBs not to pay more to retain mental health workers as many migrate to better paid care jobs.

"The Minister has been disingenuous about the government's role in locking these workers out of the Settlement. The Ministry has made the situation explicit by ordering DHBs not to lift their pay.

"We don't understand what is going on here. Mental health services are in crisis, yet the government continues to refuse to lift pay for the very workers the sector relies on.

Jonathan Coleman needs to explain why."