Graduate rural vets encouraged to apply for funding

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 09:47

Associate Minister for Primary Industries Louise Upston is encouraging graduate vets working in rural areas to apply for funding through the Vet Bonding Scheme.

Since the Scheme was launched in 2009, 227 graduates vets have helped address the ongoing shortages of vets working with production animals in rural areas of New Zealand.

"The 2014 People Powered report told us that by 2025, we need 33,300 more workers with qualifications providing support services, such as veterinary services, to the primary industries," says Ms Upston.

"By incentivising graduate vets to work in practices that focus on treating production and working animals, we are supporting the increasing demand for skilled workers in the primary industries."

"Improvements were made earlier this year to ensure the Scheme continues to meet industry needs. These changes included holding the funding round later, allowing grad vets time to secure employment (an application requirement), and including working dogs as an eligible work focus."

Vets taking part in the scheme are eligible for $55,000 ($11,000 each year) over five years. MPI pays the first instalment in the third year of the scheme, with the second and third instalments made after the fourth and fifth years respectively.

"If you’re in your first year as a practicing veterinarian and have a job in an eligible practice, you may qualify for funding."

The 2017 funding round will open on 14 August and close at 3pm on 28 August 2017.

For eligibility criteria and to apply, visit http://www.mpi.govt.nz/funding-and-programmes/farming/vet-bonding-scheme/