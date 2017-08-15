Teacher resources bring primary industries into the classroom

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 11:47

A new set of online resources will provide teachers with the information they need to help their students learn about New Zealand’s animal welfare, biosecurity and food systems, says Associate Minister for Primary Industries Louise Upston.

"The curriculum-linked resources are being rolled out so that teachers can help students to learn key knowledge and skills while also discovering how these key systems underpin the primary industries and play an important role in our economy, our environment and our way of life," Ms Upston says.

"The primary industries are the backbone of New Zealand’s economy - accounting for more than 70 per cent of exports. To maintain our competitive edge, we need to ensure young people are aware of different aspects of the primary industries and can explore some of the exciting opportunities available in the sector."

The resources use local community, regional, national and international contexts to help students learn about the importance of animal welfare, biosecurity and food production systems to themselves, communities, and New Zealand as a key primary industry player on the international stage.

They include activities that encourage students to engage in local action to improve practices and other activities that help students explore the importance of animal welfare and sustainable resource use on the future of our international markets.

The teacher resources have been developed to support learning in Health and Physical Education, Science, Social Studies and Technology for Levels 1 and 2, 3 and 4, and 4 and 5 of The New Zealand Curriculum. They are supported by a series of professional development videos and a LEARNZ virtual field trip, titled 'Our primary industries - sustainable futures through animal welfare, biosecurity, and food systems'.

The resources are available on the MPI website at https://www.mpi.govt.nz/news-and-resources/teacher-resources/te-ao-turoa/.