Registration of substitute party logo for The Opportunities Party (TOP)

On 15 August 2017, the Electoral Commission determined under Part 4 of the Electoral Act 1993 to register the following substitute party logo for The Opportunities Party (TOP), a registered political party:
The Electoral Commission resolved to register the party’s logo in accordance with section 71F of the Electoral Act 1993. The Register will be updated accordingly.
