Jacinda doubles down on Labour's xenophobia - ACT

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 12:41

Jacinda Ardern flubbed an opportunity to apologise for Labour’s ‘Chinese-sounding names’ campaign, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Jacinda said she regretted the way it ‘played out’, but denied it was racist, refused to apologise, and confirmed Labour stood by its stance on foreigners buying homes.

"The liberal former Green supporters swept up in Jacindamania will be horrified to see their heroine double down on anti-Asian politics.

"If this is ‘relentless positivity’, what would part-time positivity look like? She’s only been in the role for two weeks, what negative tactics will she deploy at the height of a messy campaign?

"We have Labour dancing around its anti-immigration policies, while National dances around its pro-immigration policies. Neither party is being honest with voters about their real views.

"Only ACT is up front on immigration. We stand up for peaceful, productive immigrants, and the employers who rely on them.

"And we’ll ensure population growth is a positive by letting developers build the homes we desperately need, and by properly funding infrastructure."