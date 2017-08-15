Councillor Mallett didn't intend to offend - Mayor

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 13:29

Statement by Hamilton Mayor - Andrew King:

A number of people have contacted me and our Chief Executive following media coverage of comments allegedly made by Councillor Garry Mallett last week.

I didn’t hear the comments at the time but have since spoken with Cr Mallett. I have made it clear Hamilton City Council does not in any way condone or support any comment which could be taken as a slur on any sector of our community. Cr Mallett has noted he had no intent to offend anyone.

Cr Mallett accepts the comments have offended some people and prior to the start of this morning’s Finance Committee meeting he has made a public apology.

I am very proud of the inclusive and welcoming nature of our city and our community. One of our greatest features is the diversity of our city. This diversity needs to be treasured and respected and I will be reinforcing this message to the Council.

I have reminded all Councillors that we have a responsibility to set and maintain standards of behaviour as elected representatives of Hamilton. Following my discussions with Cr Mallett, and his apology today, I consider this matter closed.